Khudobin will defend the road cage Monday versus the Rangers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin will start Monday, so Ben Bishop will likely get the nod Tuesday versus the Islanders. The 33-year-old Khudobin has been impressive again this year, and his numbers on the road are solid, as he has a .924 save percentage and 7-6-1 record away from home. It'll be a tough matchup, however, as the Rangers rank sixth with 3.50 goals per home game.