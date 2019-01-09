Khudobin will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with Philadelphia, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin has allowed just one goal on 86 shots in his previous two outings and will look to make it three wins in a row Thursday. The netminder is currently sporting a 2.52 GAA, which be his best since 2013-14 when he was with Carolina (2.30). While he may play his way into a few extra starts down the stretch, the Russian is unlikely to replace Ben Bishop as the No. 1 option any time soon. .