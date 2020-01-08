Stars' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Khudobin will tend the road twine in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars will be playing Thursday against the Ducks, so Khudobin will get the first half of back-to-back games. The 33-year-old netminder has been quite impressive over the last month, as he's recorded a 4-0-0 record and .949 save percentage over five appearances. The Kings have dropped six of their last eight contests, and they scored more than two goals just twice in that span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.