Khudobin will tend the road twine in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The Stars will be playing Thursday against the Ducks, so Khudobin will get the first half of back-to-back games. The 33-year-old netminder has been quite impressive over the last month, as he's recorded a 4-0-0 record and .949 save percentage over five appearances. The Kings have dropped six of their last eight contests, and they scored more than two goals just twice in that span.