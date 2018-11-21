Stars' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod
Khudobin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, which indicates he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Penguins, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ben Bishop is expected to be sidelined for at least a week due to a lower-body injury, so Khudobin will be shouldering the load in goal for the Stars for the foreseeable future. The 32-year-old netminder has been solid in limited action this season, posting a 3-3-1 record while registering a 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage through seven appearances. He'll look to snap his two-game losing streak in a road game against a Penguins team that's averaging 2.90 goals per game at home this campaign, 21st in the NHL.
