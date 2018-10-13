Stars' Anton Khudobin: Getting ready for Stars debut
Khudbon will make his first appearance of the young season, fielding shots from the Ducks as Saturday's home starter.
Ben Bishop, the No. 1 netminder for Dallas, was put to work for the first three games of the regular-season schedule, so now it's time for the ex-Bruin to step in. Khudobin went 16-6-7 with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage for that Original Six club last year.
