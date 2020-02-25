Khudobin will patrol the blue paint on the road versus Carolina on Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin has performed well of late, as he is 4-0-1 with a 2.11 GAA and .931 save percentage in his last six outings. The netminder will be making his third straight appearance between the pipes, which will keep starter Ben Bishop on the bench for his second consecutive game since getting pulled versus St. Louis on Feb. 21.