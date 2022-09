Khudobin (hip) will get the starting nod against the Blues on Monday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Khudobin likely enters training camp as the No. 3 option for the Stars but he could still challenge Scott Wedgewood for the backup job if he can put together a strong showing. Last year, Khudobin played in a mere nine NHL matches in which he went 3-4-1 with a career-worst .879 save percentage.