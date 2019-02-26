Khudobin will defend the net Tuesday against the Golden Knights in Vegas, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin has stood tall in the crease his last two outings, making a combined 87 saves on 92 shots to earn victories against the Blues and Blackhawks. Backed by a Dallas club averaging just 2.50 goals per game in February, Khudobin may need another strong performance to extend the streak to three against a Golden Knights club adding its shiny new toy, Mark Stone, to the lineup.