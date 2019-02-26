Stars' Anton Khudobin: Guarding goal Tuesday
Khudobin will defend the net Tuesday against the Golden Knights in Vegas, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin has stood tall in the crease his last two outings, making a combined 87 saves on 92 shots to earn victories against the Blues and Blackhawks. Backed by a Dallas club averaging just 2.50 goals per game in February, Khudobin may need another strong performance to extend the streak to three against a Golden Knights club adding its shiny new toy, Mark Stone, to the lineup.
