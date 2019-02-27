Stars' Anton Khudobin: Guarding net Thursday
Khudobin will start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Kings, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin will look to build momentum off a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks, where he made 44 saves while posting a 3.00 GAA and .936 save percentage. In nine games in February, Khudobin sports a 4-4-1 record to go along with a 2.83 GAA and .925 save percentage. The 32-year-old will face a Los Angeles offense that averages 2.33 goals per game on the season, good for second-worst in the league.
