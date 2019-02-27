Khudobin will start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Kings, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin will look to build momentum off a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks, where he made 44 saves while posting a 3.00 GAA and .936 save percentage. In nine games in February, Khudobin sports a 4-4-1 record to go along with a 2.83 GAA and .925 save percentage. The 32-year-old will face a Los Angeles offense that averages 2.33 goals per game on the season, good for second-worst in the league.