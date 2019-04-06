Khudobin stopped 26 of 32 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

The 32-year-old hadn't given up more than three goals in a game since Feb, 19, but with a playoff spot already locked up, the whole Stars roster -- or at least the ones who made the trip to Chicago -- seemed to phone this one in. The 32-year-old will likely head to the bench Saturday in favor of Ben Bishop (lower body), leaving Khudobin with a 2.57 GAA and .923 save percentage on the season -- the latter being his best mark since 2013-14.