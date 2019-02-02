Khudobin will be in goal for Saturday's game against the Predators in the Music City, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin hasn't taken the cage since Jan. 15 against the Lightning, but he's performed extremely well in his last six appearances in net dating back to Dec. 18 versus the Flames. Over that span, Khudobin sports a 1.36 GAA and a .956 save percentage, though it's resulted in just a 2-3-0 record. Nashville presents a tough challenge, with the Preds racking up 3.42 goals per game during January.