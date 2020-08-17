Khodobin made 36 saves Sunday as the Stars doused the Flames 5-4 in overtime during Game 4 of their first-round series.

The 34-year-old had a little trouble with rebounds in this one -- at least two Calgary goals came after Khudobin couldn't control the initial shot -- but Cam Talbot wasn't any sharper in the other crease, and Alexander Radulov eventually scored the OT winner. Khudobin picked up his first win of the series, but his 2-3 record and .907 save percentage this postseason leave the door wide open for Ben Bishop (undisclosed) to reclaim the Stars' starting job as soon as he's fit.