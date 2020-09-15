Khudobin stopped 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Khudobin allowed a first-period tally to Chandler Stephenson and another goal to Reilly Smith early in the third, but the Stars rallied to force overtime. Denis Gurianov was the hero in the extra period, and Khudobin picked up his third straight win. The 34-year-old netminder allowed just eight goals on 161 shots (.950 save percentage) in five games against the Golden Knights. Khudobin will have a little extra rest before the start of the Stanley Cup Finals.