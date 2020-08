Khudobin gave up one goal on 23 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Blues on Sunday.

Khudobin wasn't tested all that much in the game, and he was able to add three saves in the shootout to help the Stars book a date with the Flames in the next round. It was an improvement over Khudobin's round-robin debut, when he was blitzed for four goals on 40 shots against the Avalanche. Should Ben Bishop (undisclosed) remain out, the 34-year-old Khudobin would likely get the starting role full-time.