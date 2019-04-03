Stars' Anton Khudobin: Helps Stars clinch playoff berth
Khudobin allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 6-2 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.
With the victory, the Stars clinched a playoff spot. Khudobin has only won half of his starts, but he's had a great season and has been terrific for the Stars down the stretch. He's post a .936 save percentage since Feb. 21, including a .943 save percentage in the last four games. Overall, Khudobin is 16-16-5 with a 2.47 GAA and .926 save percentage in 40 games.
