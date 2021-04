Per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio, Khudobin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus Florida.

Khudobin has been sharp recently, going 2-0-1 while maintaining an impressive 1.30 GAA and .950 save percentage through his last three starts. The veteran netminder will try to secure his 10th win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Panthers squad that's lost three straight games.