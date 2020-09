Khudobin will guard the cage during Friday's Game 7 against the Avalanche, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin wasn't great in Wednesday's Game 6, surrendering three goals on just 23 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 34-year-old will attempt to shake off that sub-par performance and help the Stars advance to the Western Conference finals by picking up his eighth win of the postseason Friday.