Khudobin will guard the cage during Saturday's must-win Game 5 versus the Lightning, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Ben Bishop (undisclosed) is still considered unfit to play, and Rick Bowness wasn't going to put rookie Jake Oettinger between the pipes for an elimination game in the Stanley Cup Finals, so this decision was essentially a no-brainer despite the fact Khudobin just surrendered five goals on 35 shots en route to an overtime loss in Friday's Game 4. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed five goals in back-to-back losses to the Lightning, so he'll obviously need to tighten things up Saturday in order to give his team a chance of staving off elimination.