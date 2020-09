Khudobin will tend the twine in Game 5 against Tampa Bay on Friday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin was pummelled in Wednesday's Game 3 loss, allowing five goals on 29 shots and giving him two straight losses for the first time since January. He owns a 3.40 GAA and .906 save percentage in three games this series. The 34-year-old will look to prevent his team from falling into a 3-1 hole in the series.