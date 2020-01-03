Khudobin will get the starting nod against the Red Wings at home Friday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin posted a 3-0-0 record and .948 save percentage in his last four appearances and hasn't registered a loss since Dec. 3 versus Winnipeg. The Russian is unlikely to replace Ben Bishop as the No. 1 at any point, but he could earn a few extra starts down the stretch in order to keep Bishop fresh for a postseason run.