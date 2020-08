Khudobin will guard the cage during Tuesday's Game 5 against Calgary, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin wasn't great in Sunday's Game 4, allowing four goals on 40 shots, but he did enough to help his team even up the series at two games apiece in overtime. The Stars will continue to lean on the 34-year-old backstop until Ben Bishop (undisclosed) is ready to return.