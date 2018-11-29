Stars' Anton Khudobin: In goal Wednesday
Khudobin will start in goal Wednesday against the Flames in Calgary, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Despite performing reasonably well between the pipes of late, Khudobin's results don't back it, as he's gone just 1-3-1 in his last five appearances. He will get an opportunity to right the ship Wednesday, but he will have to fend off a Calgary squad notching a league-best 4.45 goals per game on home ice this season.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Snubbed of shutout•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Facing Edmonton•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Excels in back-to-back situation•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: De facto road starter against Avs•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Vetoes bid from Senators•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Pitted against Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...