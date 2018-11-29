Khudobin will start in goal Wednesday against the Flames in Calgary, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Despite performing reasonably well between the pipes of late, Khudobin's results don't back it, as he's gone just 1-3-1 in his last five appearances. He will get an opportunity to right the ship Wednesday, but he will have to fend off a Calgary squad notching a league-best 4.45 goals per game on home ice this season.