Khudobin is slated to take on the Hurricanes as a road starter Saturday, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

Khudobin is the only goalie listed in the projected lineup against the Hurricanes, so it's safe to assume he'll be the starter. Besides, No. 1 goalie Ben Bishop remains on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. Dobby, who is 10-11-3 with a 2.50 GAA and .922 save percentage, will need to bring his best against a club that has won seven of its past 10 games.