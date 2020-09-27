Khudobin made 39 saves on 41 shots in a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Lightning in Saturday's Game 5.

Khudobin was able to weather a storm from the Lightning in the first overtime before Corey Perry's second goal of the game gave the Stars the win. It was a big bounce-back effort for Khudobin, who had allowed five goals in each of his last two outings. He's still allowed 16 goals on 172 shots for a .907 save percentage through five games in the Stanley Cup Finals. Expect the 34-year-old in between the pipes again for Monday's Game 6 as he tries to extend the Stars' season once more.