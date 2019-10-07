Khudobin finished Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings with 29 saves on 33 shots.

Khudobin was solid in his 2019-20 debut but had no answer for the brilliance of Anthony Mantha. The game appeared destined for overtime until Mantha scored his fourth goal of the evening to give Detroit the lead with 54 seconds remaining in the game. The hosts would hold on to win, handing Khudobin a loss in his first start of the season. While no official announcement has been made, expect Ben Bishop get the start Tuesday in Washington.