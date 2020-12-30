Khudobin (arm) was not included on the Stars' training camp injury report, per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio.

Khudobin helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Finals, as he posted a 14-10 records in 25 postseason appearances in which he registered a 2.69 GAA. With Ben Bishop (knee) still not ready to play, Khudobin could end up being the Opening Night starter against Florida on Jan. 14. Even if both netminders are healthy, they will likely split the workload during the 2020-21 campaign, perhaps as evenly as 28 games apiece.