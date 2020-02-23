Stars' Anton Khudobin: Looking for 15th victory
Khudobin will start between the pipes for Sunday's home clash with Chicago, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Khodobin has been strong as a back up to Ben Bishop, going 3-0-1 along with a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage in his past five appearances. The Russian will draw a nice matchup against a Blackhawks offense that ranks 20th in the league in goals per game this season (2.92). The Stars and Khodobin will look to build off their 18-10-2 record at home this campaign.
