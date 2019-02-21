Stars' Anton Khudobin: Looking to throw Notes off-key
Khudobin will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Blues, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
A win for Khudobin would be huge, as the Blues have won 11 consecutive games and are six points ahead of the Stars in the Central Division. Dobby (19-12-2) has appeared in six consecutive games, but Ben Bishop (upper body) is said to be healthy enough to serve as the backup Thursday, so the former may not be afforded as much crease time down the stretch.
