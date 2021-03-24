Khudobin allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Khudobin was solid, and the two second-period goals are hard to blame on him. The first was a power-play marker by Steven Stamkos, while Yanni Gourde capitalized on a turnover by Stars forward Radek Faksa. Khudobin fell to 6-9-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 17 appearances. He's started three games in a row after Jake Oettinger received four straight starts -- head coach Rick Bowness has not announced a starter for Thursday's rematch with the Lightning.