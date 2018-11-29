Khudobin stopped 30 out of 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Wednesday.

Khudobin made some key saves to keep his team in the game and provided them a chance to win. With the victory, the 32-year old netminder moves to 5-5-2 on the season with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Dallas' next game comes Saturday against the Canucks, and the team has already announced that Ben Bishop will start in Vancouver. Bishop (lower body) has been out since Nov. 19.