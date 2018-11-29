Stars' Anton Khudobin: Loses in extra period
Khudobin stopped 30 out of 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Wednesday.
Khudobin made some key saves to keep his team in the game and provided them a chance to win. With the victory, the 32-year old netminder moves to 5-5-2 on the season with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Dallas' next game comes Saturday against the Canucks, and the team has already announced that Ben Bishop will start in Vancouver. Bishop (lower body) has been out since Nov. 19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...