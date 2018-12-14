Stars' Anton Khudobin: Makes 21 saves in loss
Khudobin stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Khudobin ended up on the losing end of a defensive battle in which the two teams combined for only 46 shots. While the backup has performed well, so has starter Ben Bishop. Khudobin remains a nice steamer option when he plays, but his playing time should remain limited as long as Bishop stays healthy.
