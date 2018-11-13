Khudobin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He came up with some huge stops to keep the Stars in the game, but the 32-year-old still suffered his first regulation loss since Oct. 16. Khudobin has been a rock-solid backup for Ben Bishop so far this season -- he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his six starts -- and while he's been between the pipes for four of seven games to begin November, unless Bishop gets hurt again, Khudobin's playing time is likely to remain inconsistent in the long run.