Stars' Anton Khudobin: Makes 26 saves in loss to Jackets
Khudobin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He came up with some huge stops to keep the Stars in the game, but the 32-year-old still suffered his first regulation loss since Oct. 16. Khudobin has been a rock-solid backup for Ben Bishop so far this season -- he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his six starts -- and while he's been between the pipes for four of seven games to begin November, unless Bishop gets hurt again, Khudobin's playing time is likely to remain inconsistent in the long run.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Between pipes Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Beaches Sharks on Thursday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Protecting net against Sharks•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Makes 33 saves in OT loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Expected to guard cage Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in win over Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...