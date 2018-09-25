Stars' Anton Khudobin: Makes 27 saves in win over Wild
Khudobin stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 5-3 preseason win over the Wild.
The 32-year-old is set to open the season as Dallas' No. 2 goalie behind Ben Bishop, a role he's accustomed to from his time caddying for Tuukka Rask in Boston. Given Bishop's difficulties staying healthy, however -- he's seen action in only 92 games over the last two seasons -- Khodubin seems likely to handle a bigger workload than your typical backup, either while Bishop is on the shelf or to give him frequent rest in an effort to avoid a future injury.
