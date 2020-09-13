Khudobin allowed one goal on 33 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

The Golden Knights had virtually one-way traffic at Khudobin's net over the first half of the game, but he allowed just a power-play goal to Alec Martinez. Khudobin also helped the Stars kill a five-on-three situation in the third period to uphold a one-goal lead. Saturday was the Russian's seventh straight win when making 30 or more saves, which shows he thrives under pressure. He'll look to close out the series Monday in Game 5.