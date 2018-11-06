Stars' Anton Khudobin: Makes 33 saves in OT loss
Khudobin stopped 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
After allowing a first-period power-play goal, the 32-year-old slammed the door on his former club for over 50 minutes, until Esa Lindell was called for cross-checking in the extra frame and gave Boston another man advantage it was able to capitalize on. Khudobin still has a sharp .929 save percentage through four starts this season, but his overall fantasy value will be limited unless Ben Bishop breaks down again.
