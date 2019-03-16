Khudobin allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

Khudobin played well, but counterpart Marc-Andre Fleury has been unworldly with six straight wins. Despite the loss, Khudobin is 3-2-0 with a .939 save percentage in six games. However, his season has gone much like Friday did -- his numbers are strong, but it's not leading to that many victories. Khudobin is 13-15-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 34 games this season.