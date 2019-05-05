Khudobin played just over 11 minutes Sunday, making five saves on as many shots, in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Ben Bishop started the game but left at the midway point of the final period, paving the way for Khudobin's rare postseason relief appearance. The Stars backup netminder was perfect tending twine, but it was too little too late, as the Blues had already put four by Bishop to seal the win and force a deciding Game 7. All signs point to Bishop returning to the net for the winner-take-all matchup, set to go down Tuesday.