Stars' Anton Khudobin: Makes relief appearance in loss
Khudobin played just over 11 minutes Sunday, making five saves on as many shots, in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis.
Ben Bishop started the game but left at the midway point of the final period, paving the way for Khudobin's rare postseason relief appearance. The Stars backup netminder was perfect tending twine, but it was too little too late, as the Blues had already put four by Bishop to seal the win and force a deciding Game 7. All signs point to Bishop returning to the net for the winner-take-all matchup, set to go down Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...