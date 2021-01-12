Khudobin (not injury related) took the ice for the first time since training camp started Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin has been absent from camp due to visa issues, but he should have plenty of time to shake off his offseason rust, as the Stars' first three games have been postponed in response to the team's recent COVID-19 outbreak, so their regular-season schedule won't start until next Tuesday against Tampa Bay. The 34-year-old backstop was fantastic for Dallas last season, compiling a 16-8-4 record while posting a 2.22 GAA and .930 save percentage in 30 regular-season appearances. He'll enter the 2020-21 campaign as the Stars' unquestioned No. 1 netminder with Ben Bishop (knee) set to be sidelined until mid-March.