Khudobin will field shots from host Vancouver on Saturday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin reportedly will be countered by Jacob Markstrom for a chance to give his team an eighth straight road win. Dallas' No. 1 netminder, Ben Bishop, is bogged down by a lower-body injury, so Dobby will seek his 16th win of the season while building upon his already robust ratios -- including a 2.51 GAA and. 925 save percentage through 38 games.