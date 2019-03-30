Stars' Anton Khudobin: Matching up against Vancouver
Khudobin will field shots from host Vancouver on Saturday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin reportedly will be countered by Jacob Markstrom for a chance to give his team an eighth straight road win. Dallas' No. 1 netminder, Ben Bishop, is bogged down by a lower-body injury, so Dobby will seek his 16th win of the season while building upon his already robust ratios -- including a 2.51 GAA and. 925 save percentage through 38 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...