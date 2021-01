Khudobin isn't available for the start of camp due to immigration issues, Craig Custance of The Athletic reports.

With a week and a half to sort out the issues before the start of the season, Dallas' hero from its run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season still has time to get stateside and round into form before the games start to count. With Ben Bishop (knee) expected to be sidelined through mid-March, Khudobin should be the clear-cut starter in the Stars' net once available.