Monday's contest between Dallas and Nashville has been postponed due to weather, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin was set to face the Predators on Monday but instead will likely face them Tuesday if that game doesn't get postponed as well. On the bright side, this game was not postponed due to a COVID-19 issue. Khudobin owns a 2.75 GAA and .902 save percentage on the year.