Stars' Anton Khudobin: Moving to Dallas
Khudobin will sign a contract with the Stars, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Khudobin fashioned a 16-6-7 record, 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage in a backup capacity behind Tuukka Rask for the Bruins last season. The official terms of the deal -- including length and value -- are pending.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Return to Boston not likely•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Posts eight saves in relief•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Notches 16 wins working behind Rask•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 26 shots in win•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Defending cage at home•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Drops OT loss to Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...