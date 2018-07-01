Stars' Anton Khudobin: Moving to Dallas

Khudobin will sign a contract with the Stars, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Khudobin fashioned a 16-6-7 record, 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage in a backup capacity behind Tuukka Rask for the Bruins last season. The official terms of the deal -- including length and value -- are pending.

