Khudobin allowed one goal on 20 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Khudobin had a shutout going deep into the third period until Vladislav Namestnikov scored with 1:13 remaining in the third period. Khudobin held on to earn his first win of the season. The 33-year-old goal has allowed 11 goals on 109 shots over four appearances this year. He'll often back up Ben Bishop, who seems likely to start Thursday versus the Ducks.

