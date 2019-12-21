Stars' Anton Khudobin: Needed in relief Friday
Khudobin stopped 12 of 13 shots after replacing Ben Bishop midway through the second period of Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.
Bishop simply didn't have it in this one, and while Khudobin was solid in relief, the hole was too deep for the Stars to mount any kind of comeback. On the season, Khudobin is 8-5-1 with a 2.31 GAA and .928 save percentage as Dallas' No. 2 netminder.
