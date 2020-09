Khudobin stopped 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Khudobin won Game 4, but he allowed four goals on 37 shots, and head coach Rick Bowness elected to give Ben Bishop Monday's start. That plan didn't work out, and Khudobin ended up playing roughly three-quarters of Game 5 as well. Given that Bishop is freshly returned from an injury that kept him out for eight games, Khudobin seems likely to start Wednesday's Game 6.