Khudobin allowed three goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Khudobin was beat once in each period, and the Stars were unable to support their netminder with much offense. The 33-year-old goalie has allowed seven goals over his two starts this year, losing both of them. Khudobin will most likely see his next start come in Pennsylvania, either Friday in Pittsburgh or Saturday in Philadelphia.