Stars' Anton Khudobin: No trouble against Wings
Khudobin turned aside 22 of 23 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Outside of Dylan Larkin's goal at 3:47 of the first period, Khudobin had little to worry about Friday. He's won his last four starts and allowed only eight goals in his last five appearances. For the year, the 33-year-old improved to 10-5-1 with a 2.20 GAA and a .931 save percentage through 17 outings. Khudobin is one of the better backups in the league, though Ben Bishop will continue to see most of the starts for the Stars.
