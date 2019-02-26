Stars' Anton Khudobin: Not starting after all
Despite a previous report that confirmed him as Tuesday's starter, Khudobin will actually serve as Ben Bishop's backup against Vegas, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
With Bishop getting the nod Tuesday, Khudobin will set his sights on potentially starting in goal Thursday against the Kings.
