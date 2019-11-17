Stars' Anton Khudobin: Notches win in relief
Khudobin stopped 18 of 19 shots after replacing Ben Bishop early in the second period of Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.
Thanks to the Stars' comeback, Khudobin was able to record his fifth win of the year even without getting the start. The veteran netminder has a sterling 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage, but with Ben Bishop generally playing well of late as well -- Saturday notwithstanding -- Khudobin will remain in the No. 2 role for Dallas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.