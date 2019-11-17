Khudobin stopped 18 of 19 shots after replacing Ben Bishop early in the second period of Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.

Thanks to the Stars' comeback, Khudobin was able to record his fifth win of the year even without getting the start. The veteran netminder has a sterling 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage, but with Ben Bishop generally playing well of late as well -- Saturday notwithstanding -- Khudobin will remain in the No. 2 role for Dallas.