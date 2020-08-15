Khudobin surrendered two goals on 23 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Flames in Game 3.

The Stars had a 35-23 advantage in shots, but Khudobin allowed a shorthanded goal to Mikael Backlund and a long-range tally by T.J. Brodie. The Flames' Cam Talbot was perfect at the other end, sticking Khudobin with his second loss of the series. The 34-year-old Khudobin is 1-3 in four playoff appearances -- results matter at this time of year, and the Russian isn't getting the job done. Ben Bishop seems likely to start Sunday's Game 4 as the Stars try to pull even in the series again.